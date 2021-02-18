Rotherham United wanted Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp in January, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Millers made an enquiry about the availability of the experienced striker but the Blades were unwilling to let him leave.

Sharp, who is 35 years old, was also on the radar of Derby County last month, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

However, Chris Wilder’s side had no intention of letting him go to the Championship this winter.

Read: Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough-linked man urged to play more games

Sharp has made 15 appearances for Sheffield United in all competitions this season and has chipped in with five goals. He still has another year left on his contract at Bramall Lane.

The veteran joined his boyhood club in 2015 and has since fired 98 goals in 220 games, helping them rise from League One to the Premier League.

Read: Leicester City cast eye over Port Vale man

Sharp is a proven goal scorer in the Football League and it is no surprise to see Rotherham and Derby were keen in January.

He has also previously played for the likes of Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers, Southampton and Leeds United in the past.

The forward could have been on his way back to the Championship last month but Sheffield United decided to knock back interest from elsewhere and keep him until the end of this season at least as they battle it out at the bottom of the top flight.

Will Sharp be at Sheffield United next season?