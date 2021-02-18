TalkSPORT’s Adrian Durham has slammed Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma for an apparent ‘dive’ in the 1-0 win over Rotherham United last night.

Jonathan Woodgate claimed another win in his fourth match as caretaker manager of Bournemouth last night. His side overcame Rotherham United 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Phillip Billing, holding on to the lead to retain their spot in the top-six.

One of last night’s main talking points though was Lerma and his ‘dive’ that came late into injury time. The midfielder appears to be taking the ball into the corner before feeling contact, and going down.

State of this https://t.co/cxEJDCJOZp — Adrian Durham (@talkSPORTDrive) February 18, 2021

Lerma’s reaction to the challenge has brought about criticism of the Colombian, but he’s not the only one who’s guilty of it in today’s game.

Plenty of players – more so in the Premier League than in the Football League – go down at the most minimalist of contacts and it’s starting to become a stain on our game.

Adrian Durham wasn’t the only one to have shared a negative review of Lerma last night and he’s likely not the only pundit who saw it and thought ill of it.

It’s not something that Woodgate will approve of and he could be having a quiet word in private with Lerma because, on another day, that action could’ve resulted in a yellow card.

As the for Cherries, they remain in 6th-place of the Championship table after claiming their third win in four under Woodgate, closing the gap on 6th-place Reading to just two points.