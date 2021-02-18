Manchester United are planning on culling their goalkeeping department, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to make some changes this summer.

They are expected to release current Huddersfield Town loan man Joel Pereira and out-of-favour Sergio Romero, but are also weighing up the futures of some of their other ‘keepers with three poised to head for the exit door.

Matej Kovar, who spent the first-half of this season on loan at Swindon Town, is someone they have a decision to make on.

Kovar, who is 21 years old, was loaned out to the County Ground in the summer transfer window and made 19 appearances for the Robins this season, conceding 31 goals.

He returned to Old Trafford in early January and there were whispers that he could have been loaned out again this winter. However, he stayed with the Premier League giants.

He signed for United from FC Slovacko after a successful trial and initially linked up with their Under-18’s in his first year.

Kovar has never made a senior appearance for Solskjaer’s side but impressed for their Under-23’s in the last campaign and has trained regularly with their first-team.

The young Czech stopper then linked up with the Under-23’s and made 19 appearances for them last term.

Kovar was part of United’s travelling squad for a Europa League tie against Astana last season and was an unused substitute. It will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer as they make tweaks to their goalkeeping options.

