The head of the Polish Football Association Zbigniew Boniek has warned Kamil Grosicki must start playing more at West Bromwich Albion or leave to be sure of a place in Poland’s squad for the Euros, as per a report by the Express and Star.

The winger has been linked with a move to Polish side Pogon Szczecin over recent days.

Middlesbrough have been reported to be interested in him this season, as per the Northern Echo, whilst it was well documented that he nearly joined Nottingham Forest in October.

Grosicki, who is 32 years old, is out of contract at West Brom at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent.

It is up in the air whether he will be at the Euros this summer, with Boniek saying: “Kamil does not play and it saddens me, because this is how the team for 2020/21 moves away from the project. Grosicki is a symbol of the staff in the last six to eight years.

“You could always count on him, he was always useful. I have a soft spot for him, we sometimes write on social media. But the representation must include players who are in shape and who play every day.”

Grosicki has struggled for game time with the Baggies in the Premier League this term. The pacey wide man helped the Midlands club gain promotion to the top flight last season under Slaven Bilic but has fallen down the pecking order.

He had previously impressed in the Championship before his move to the Hawthorns during a two-and-a-half year stint at Hull City but his future in England hangs in the balance now.

Will Grosicki get in Poland's squad for the Euros?