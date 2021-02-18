QPR claimed a 2-1 comeback win over West London rivals Brentford last night, with Fulham’s Stefan Johansen conitnuing to impress on loan with the Rs.

Mark Warburton looked to be adding another derby day disappointment to his QPR record when Ivan Toney gave Brentford a half-time lead.

But goals from Sam Field on his QPR debut and Charlie Austin would seal a second-half comeback to give QPR their first win over Brentford since 2018, putting a dent in their promotion hopes in the process.

There were a number of individual performances which caught the eye last night, none more so than Johansen’s – the Norwegian midfielder has excelled since joining QPR, with fans saying he’s one of the best they’ve had at the club in a long time.

Stefan Johansen is such a great footballer. Streets ahead of any midfielder we've had for a long time. Field looked class as well. — ST (@STQPR_) February 17, 2021

He was previously exiled by Fulham boss Scott Parker. But he’s a player who he and the fans hold in high-regards and whether or not they have plans for him in the future remains to be seen.

Tweeting on the potential of sealing his permanent transfer, talkSPORT’s Sean Gallagher claims it ‘isn’t completely out of the question’.

Proper midfielder, any chance he stays on for next season or will Fulham want him back after relegation? — Ollie Taiani (@qpr_ollie) February 17, 2021

Don’t think that’s out of the question completely either. Still got a chance Rate Scott Parker to be fair. — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) February 17, 2021

The 30-year-old is contracted at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2022. Any chance of a permanent move in the summer will depend on two things though; the first being whether Fulham remain in the Premier League, and the second being whether they want to sell up.

Fulham are facing another relegation from the top flight despite some impressive performances of late and should they do so, they might want to keep hold of Johansen.

His loan acquisition is already proving to be a shrewd piece of business and a permanent deal in the summer would no doubt pay off too.