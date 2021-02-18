QPR claimed the shock of the Championship last night, coming from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at home.

It was QPR’s first win over Brentford since 2018 and Mark Warburton’s first against his former club.

The game looked set to be another derby disappointment for QPR when Ivan Toney gave the Bees a half-time lead. But goals from Sam Field and Charlie Austin would seal a quickfire comeback for QPR, who held on to the lead for their fifth win in six Championship outings.

There were a lot of top individual performances last night – Chris Willock came off the bench and changed the course of the game, whilst Field impressed on his debut as well. But one standout player was Stefan Johansen.

The midfielder on loan from Fulham is winning a lot of QPR fans over for his classy style of play and his ability to dictate games from the centre of midfield.

See what these QPR fans had to say on his performance last night: