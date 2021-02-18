QPR claimed the shock of the Championship last night, coming from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at home.

It was QPR’s first win over Brentford since 2018 and Mark Warburton’s first against his former club.

The game looked set to be another derby disappointment for QPR when Ivan Toney gave the Bees a half-time lead. But goals from Sam Field and Charlie Austin would seal a quickfire comeback for QPR, who held on to the lead for their fifth win in six Championship outings.

There were a lot of top individual performances last night – Chris Willock came off the bench and changed the course of the game, whilst Field impressed on his debut as well. But one standout player was Stefan Johansen.

The midfielder on loan from Fulham is winning a lot of QPR fans over for his classy style of play and his ability to dictate games from the centre of midfield.

See what these QPR fans had to say on his performance last night:

Stefan Johansen is such a great footballer. Streets ahead of any midfielder we've had for a long time. Field looked class as well. — ST (@STQPR_) February 17, 2021

Stefan Johansen different class tonight 👏🏻 — TBATW (@TBATW_) February 17, 2021

he's getting better by the game, beginning to make his mark. Coupled with the performances of Field and Willock when they came on – thought they changed the game for us. Well played Warbs too…. — Ivor Wilkins (@IvorWilkins1) February 17, 2021

Agreed, fantastic player. Classy all game — Jordan Gilbert (@JordanGilbert11) February 17, 2021

So calm on the ball. What a huge signing. — JL (@JL_Hoops) February 17, 2021

Yeh though johansen was top draw driven performance✊🏻 — RMJ (@donlogan2020) February 17, 2021