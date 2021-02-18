Millwall defender Jake Cooper has suffered a new shoulder dislocation and Kenneth Zohore could be out for longer than expected, as per a report by London News Online.

The Lions beat Birmingham City 2-0 at the Den last night courtesy of goals from Ben Thompson and Jed Wallace.

However, injuries are starting to build up for the Championship side with Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney, Shaun Williams and Murray Wallace also sidelined.

Cooper was subbed off last night after just 20 minutes after landing awkwardly on his shoulder.



Rowett has said: “It looks like he has dislocated the same shoulder again in a slightly different place. It’s probably worse. It’s really disappointing. I’ll probably find out over the next few days what that prognosis is.

“But having Ken Zohore out, who looks like he’ll be out for a little period now – we’ve had some key injuries recently. It’s going to stretch us. There are a lot of games and we’re going to get stretched, we’ve got a small squad. Certainly at the moment some of these injuries are really damaging to us.”

Zohore’s injury setback is also a blow to Millwall as he provides them with decent competition and depth up top. He has managed just two goals in 12 games so far this term and has struggled to hit the ground running.

Millwall are currently sat comfortably in 11th place and are eight points off the top six after last night’s triumph over Birmingham.

