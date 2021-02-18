As quoted by Birmingham Live, Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has said he is not letting Championship sackins distract him from his work at St Andrew’s.

The pressure is piling on the Spaniard’s shoulders after the Blues suffered another Championship defeat on Wednesday night.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall secured a 2-0 win over Birmingham City, condemning them to a third defeat in a row. Goals from Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson on either side of the half-time whistle deepened the Blues’ woes.

The loss leaves Karanka’s side sat in 23rd place, ahead of only Wycombe Wanderers.

Two Championship clubs have made the decisions to sack their managers in recent weeks. Promotion-hunting AFC Bournemouth relieved Jason Tindall of his services, while Dean Holden was sacked by Bristol City after a poor run of form.

However, despite the increasing pressure, Karanka has insisted he is not letting the recent sackings distract him from the task at hand with Birmingham City.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the 47-year-old said:

“No [sackings are not distracting me], the only thing I can control is my work. The other things are not under my control and I cannot say anything.

“When I came here I knew it was going to be a challenge, I didn’t imagine it was going to be so difficult. But, I left my house when I was 15 and every single thing I have achieved was by working hard and when things weren’t going so well – even harder.”

Blues chairman Xuandong Ren said last week that Karanka has the backing of the board. However, with points still evading them, it will be interesting to see how long the club wait before acting.

Next up for Birmingham City is Sheffield Wednesday in an important battle at the bottom. The Owls sit one place and one point ahead of the St Andrew’s club and will be looking to bounce back after defeat to Stoke City.

