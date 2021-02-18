As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has wished the best to former teammate Ravel Morrison as he searches for a new club but insists he won’t be bringing him to the Rams.

Morrison has been in the headlines this week after he featured on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast.

The 28-year-old is on the hunt for a new club after his contract with Dutch side ADO Den Haag ended in January. Championship outfit Huddersfield Town have been linked with the former Manchester United starlet.

However, rumours are yet to materialise into anything further.

Derby County were also credited with interest in the free-agent playmaker earlier this campaign. Now, Rams boss Wayne Rooney has moved to clarify his position over a potential deal for one of his former teammates.

As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, Rooney – a ‘big admirer’ of Morrison – has said he is happy with his current squad, wishing the ‘fantastic player’ all the best in his efforts to find a new club. He said:

“I think I am happy with the squad I have got. We have got a good squad of players. I hope Ravel finds a club which he deserves because he is a fantastic player and I wish him all the best.”

Morrison, who mainly plays as an attacking midfielder, has played 58 Championship games during his career. Most of those came in loan spells earlier in his career, spending temporary stints with Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City.

With the former England youth international available on the cheap, would you like your club to sign him? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you like your club to sign Morrison?