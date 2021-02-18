As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has confirmed playmaker Luke Freeman missed the 1-0 loss to Swansea City after his wife gave birth on Tuesday.

Freeman was absent from the Nottingham Forest squad for their midweek clash with promotion-hunters Swansea City.

Chris Hughton’s side put in a strong performance, displaying the improvements they have made in recent weeks. However, they were undone by a late goal by Steve Cooper’s Swansea City side.

Connor Roberts headed home Jake Bidwell’s cross with 87 minutes on the clock. The goal secured an important win as they continue to mount a push for promotion.

Now, an update on Freeman’s absence has emerged. Following the match, Hughton revealed that the 28-year-old is set to return this weekend after his wife gave birth on Tuesday. As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, he said:

“Luke’s wife had her baby yesterday and that’s brilliant news. I’m sure he’ll be available for the next game. He’ll train tomorrow or Friday.”

Next up for Forest is Blackburn Rovers, who will be determined to return to winning ways this weekend. Tony Mowbray’s side have now lost three games in a row after falling to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Barnsley on Wednesday night.

With Freeman likely to be involved again, Hughton’s side will be hoping to pick up all three points as they look to continue their climb away from the relegation zone.

As it stands, the City Ground club occupy 18th place in the Championship. They sit five points clear of the drop, tied on points with 19th placed Huddersfield Town.