Speaking on beIN Sports, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said AFC Bournemouth’s vacant managerial role is a ‘great platform’ for young managers amid links with Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

Thierry Henry & Patrick Vieira have been shortlisted for the Bournemouth job. Arsène Wenger offers his thoughts on the candidates and admits that he is always happy to help out former players when moving into coaching. #beINUCL #UCL Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/nZhiQhbaHM — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 17, 2021

The race for the vacant role at Dean Court is hotting up, with a host of interest names being linked with the job.

AFC Bournemouth opted to relieve Jason Tindall of his duties at the beginning of this month. Since then, Marco Silva and Karl Robinson have been linked with the role, as have Arsenal and France legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry.

Vieira – currently out of a job – was mentioned as a contender earlier this month. Meanwhile, current CF Montreal boss Henry’s interest in the role was reported earlier this week.

Now, Arsene Wenger, who managed both players during his time in charge of the Gunners, has weighed in on the duo’s links with the vacant Bournemouth post.

Speaking to beIN Sports, the 71-year-old said it could be a ‘good platform’ for young managers like Vieira and Henry. He said:

“I knew a little bit that Patrick Vieira was in the frame. But, Thierry Henry – because he was in Montreal – I did not expect him to leave but it’s a good club Bournemouth.

“I think it’s a good test as well for somebody. They have good players, they work well. I think it’s a great platform for a young manager that he can do it in England and then to go to the Premier League.”

Vieira, 44, is the more experienced manager of the two. After working with Manchester City’s youth sides, the Frenchman landed his first managerial role with New York City FC. He then went on to link up with OGC Nice, where he remained until December 2020.

Henry is currently in charge of MLS outfit Montreal, with his deal up at the end of 2021. The legendary striker’s first job came with former club AS Monaco after working as the assistant manager at the Belgian national team. However, the stint with Monaco was unsuccessful, being sacked after just over three months.