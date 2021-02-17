Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray chose to drop full-back Ryan Nyambe for his side’s defeat at Barnsley, and was undiplomatic in explaining his reasons why after the match.

Nyambe was absent from the squad entirely as Rovers went down to a third consecutive defeat in the Championship at Oakwell.

After poor defeats away at Queens Park Rangers and at home to Preston North End in a Lancashire derby, Mowbray was looking for a response from his Blackburn side.

Nyambe has been almost ever-present this season when available, starting 22 of their 29 matches, but was left out of the 20-man party in South Yorkshire on Wednesday night.

Asked after the match if the player was injured, Mowbray simply replied: “No.” Prompted for the reason, he added: “No reason.

“I’ve got to select a team, I’ve got to select a squad. I’ve got some players so one player, two players, three players won’t make the matchday squad, and Ryan didn’t.”

Elliott Bennett played at right wing-back as Blackburn changed their shape to a back three, a conscious attempt to mirror that of their opponents Barnsley.

However, it had little effect on the outcome of the match, as the home side ran out 2-1 winners.

After a poor, goalless first half short on quality, Carlton Morris opened the scoring for Barnsley with a sweet strike from outside the box which went in off the post.

Alex Mowatt then appeared to have put the issue to bed when he was allowed too much room to run in and round goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Adam Armstrong gave Blackburn a very unexpected lifeline in the 94th minute when he ran onto a Harvey Elliott ball and lobbed stopper Brad Collins, but it proved far too late.

“It was probably the game we expected, a lot of long balls,” Mowbray reflected to The72. “They’re a very direct team, they play out-of-possession football. They press extremely well from the front and stats suggest they’re the best in the league at pressing with their front three.

“I thought the team fought really well for the majority of the game, and yet we fell down to some basics. Inability to deal with the directness of it. We lost a header and the boy ran through (for the second goal), didn’t deal with a throw-in for their first goal.

“It was a game that, if supporters were in, it’s a good job they missed it really. It wasn’t a spectacle, it’s not how I want to play football.”

On his decision to change formation, the Blackburn boss added: “You have to play the team you’re playing against. Barnsley are very good at pressing from the front

“That’s why you get a game like tonight where there’s not a lot of football, not a lot of quality. You have to win games like that and we didn’t. Credit to Barnsley.”