Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 at Swansea City in the Championship tonight.

Chris Hughton took his side to South Wales in good spirits having lost just once in their last 11 league outings, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

The two sides played out a cagey first-half in which Nottingham Forest more than held their own. But the Swans would eventually snatch a late goal through Connor Roberts in the 87th-minute to claim the 1-0 win.

It was a hard fought victory for Swansea City who close to gap on 2nd-place Brentford to two points after their loss at QPR. But for Forest it was a disappointing end to what was a solid away performance.

The defeat was made worse after a series of missed opportunities, the best falling to Lewis Grabban – the club captain has fluffed his lines for most of this season and fans are starting to lose interest in him.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Grabban’s performance on Twitter tonight:

Terminate Grabbans contract. And find a new manager whilst you’re at it #nffc — Jack Antony Mills (@JackAntonyMills) February 17, 2021

That was so predictable. We have to be more clinical in the final third (Grabban 👀). However it’s an improvement from a few weeks back #NFFC — KM (@ManLikeKM) February 17, 2021

3 points lost is on Lewis Grabban’s head here. How many chances does he have to miss this season yet still plays and with the arm band?! Bin him off #NFFC — Sam Tilaks (@sTilaks) February 17, 2021

Impressed tonight…big difference last few games….grabban is no captain though but plenty of positives can see we going in the right direction #nffc — James Orgill (@oggy_6) February 17, 2021

No way the Grabban of last season doesn't shoot there. Looks shorn of confidence #nffc — Adam Edwards (@AdamEdw) February 17, 2021

#nffc

I am afraid that Grabban just isn’t worthy of a start any longer. His final contribution just about sums his current form up! — Britannia Sui Iuris (@ENG2Stars1Day) February 17, 2021

Grabban is clearly out of touch and out of confidence. That was in last season. #nffc — Mariknackered (@mariknackered) February 17, 2021