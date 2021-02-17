Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 at Swansea City in the Championship tonight.

Chris Hughton took his side to South Wales in good spirits having lost just once in their last 11 league outings, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

The two sides played out a cagey first-half in which Nottingham Forest more than held their own. But the Swans would eventually snatch a late goal through Connor Roberts in the 87th-minute to claim the 1-0 win.

It was a hard fought victory for Swansea City who close to gap on 2nd-place Brentford to two points after their loss at QPR. But for Forest it was a disappointing end to what was a solid away performance.

The defeat was made worse after a series of missed opportunities, the best falling to Lewis Grabban – the club captain has fluffed his lines for most of this season and fans are starting to lose interest in him.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Grabban’s performance on Twitter tonight: