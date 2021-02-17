QPR came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship tonight.

QPR having not beaten Brentford in the league since 2018 went into tonight’s game better equipped to get one over their West London rivals.

Mark Warburton’s side had won four of their previous five Championship outings going into tonight, but they’d find themselves a goal behind at the break thanks to Ivan Toney.

It looked destined to be another derby disappointment for QPR. But Warburton made a game-changing substitution on 65-minutes when he brought Chris Willock on.

A few minutes later, he danced through several Brentford players before putting the ball into the box where Sam Field was on hand to score a debut goal for the Rs.

Another few minutes passed and QPR had the lead – Charlie Austin further cemented his name into QPR folklore with an all important goal in the 76th-minute.

QPR ran out as 2-1 winners, and plenty of fans recognised the ‘Willock effect’ in full force tonight. See what some of them are saying on Twitter below: