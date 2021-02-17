QPR came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship tonight.

QPR having not beaten Brentford in the league since 2018 went into tonight’s game better equipped to get one over their West London rivals.

Mark Warburton’s side had won four of their previous five Championship outings going into tonight, but they’d find themselves a goal behind at the break thanks to Ivan Toney.

It looked destined to be another derby disappointment for QPR. But Warburton made a game-changing substitution on 65-minutes when he brought Chris Willock on.

A few minutes later, he danced through several Brentford players before putting the ball into the box where Sam Field was on hand to score a debut goal for the Rs.

Another few minutes passed and QPR had the lead – Charlie Austin further cemented his name into QPR folklore with an all important goal in the 76th-minute.

QPR ran out as 2-1 winners, and plenty of fans recognised the ‘Willock effect’ in full force tonight. See what some of them are saying on Twitter below:

Chris Willock the difference. Again. Superb finish but all made by the assertive run to take it up field with purpose. More Willock! Big up Sammy Field on the debut! — Simmo (@alansimps1984) February 17, 2021

Chris Willock is constantly a game changer in every game he’s come on to, why isn’t he starting more? Great run & skill to start that attack to the goal #QPR #QPRBRE — MTK (@GGMTK1) February 17, 2021

chris willock is so good at football — chris (@chrisbt82) February 17, 2021

Chris Willock is such a baller — Zack (@7aarabt) February 17, 2021

What does Chris Willock have to do to start honestly — Nick (@1997Cookie) February 17, 2021

Willock did incredible to set up that goal. Absolute baller #QPR — Eddie (@Eddie_1415) February 17, 2021