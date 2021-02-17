Millwall beat Birmingham City 2-0 in the Championship this evening.

Birmingham City headed to The Den in what was Aitor Karanka’s most important since taking over in the summer.

The Spaniard has guided Blues into the relegation at the midway point in the season and his tenure has come under mass scrutiny after a run of one win in 12 Championship outings.

Facing a Millwall side led by former Blues boss Gary Rowett, Birmingham would be behind after just three minutes of the game tonight.

Jed Wallace scored his seventh league goal of the season, before Ben Thompson sealed the home win for Millwall midway through the second-half.

It was another torrid performance from Birmingham City and it could yet prove to be Karanka’s last with the club rooted in 23rd of the Championship table.

But one man gave his all tonight, and fans were quick to recognise that on Twitter:

Scott Hogan is the only one out there that been any good so I fully expect him to be taken off at half time — Jonathan (@jonr1875) February 17, 2021

Scott Hogan is the only player trying …. — kels 🦋 (@KELSEARAVENHILL) February 17, 2021

Scott Hogan the only player who looks like he cares — Jamie (@JamieLucas__) February 17, 2021

Random positive thought that’ll get lost in the chaos. Is Scott Hogan the only real choice for pots? Does appear to be doing everything he can. If we were any good he’d be in double figures. #bcfc — Jack Styles (@Styles_Je) February 17, 2021

Hogan been our best player SUBSTITUTION

Off- Scott Hogan

On- Riley McGree — N (@Nev_77_) February 17, 2021

Hogan looks up for this atleast! #bcfc — Up the mighty Karanka! #InKarankaWeTrust (@RespectTheAlda) February 17, 2021

Hogan looks as if he wants it tonight, shame his teammates can’t supply him 🙄 #bcfc — Paul McGrath (@Peeboy23) February 17, 2021