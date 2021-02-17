Millwall beat Birmingham City 2-0 in the Championship this evening.

Birmingham City headed to The Den in what was Aitor Karanka’s most important since taking over in the summer.

The Spaniard has guided Blues into the relegation at the midway point in the season and his tenure has come under mass scrutiny after a run of one win in 12 Championship outings.

Facing a Millwall side led by former Blues boss Gary Rowett, Birmingham would be behind after just three minutes of the game tonight.

Jed Wallace scored his seventh league goal of the season, before Ben Thompson sealed the home win for Millwall midway through the second-half.

It was another torrid performance from Birmingham City and it could yet prove to be Karanka’s last with the club rooted in 23rd of the Championship table.

But one man gave his all tonight, and fans were quick to recognise that on Twitter: