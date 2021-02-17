Sunderland progressed into the final of the Papa John’s Trophy after beating Lincoln City on penalties.

Sunderland hosted League One leaders Lincoln City tonight. The two sides chasing promotion into the Championship played out a cagey first-half, before Lincoln took the lead midway into the second-half.

Anthony Scully was on hand to fire the Imps into the lead but Sunderland would equalise soon after through their in-form striker Charlie Wyke.

On hand to create the goal was Aiden McGeady. The Irishman has come back into the side under Lee Johnson and has prevailed once again, forming an effective partnership with Wyke who’s now scored 22 goals in all competitions this season.

The game would go straight to penalties, and it was Grant Leadbitter who capped a perfect round of penalties to send Sunderland to Wembley.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to Twitter after the game, the newfound McGeady/Wyke combination was a hot topic: