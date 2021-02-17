Sunderland progressed into the final of the Papa John’s Trophy after beating Lincoln City on penalties.

Sunderland hosted League One leaders Lincoln City tonight. The two sides chasing promotion into the Championship played out a cagey first-half, before Lincoln took the lead midway into the second-half.

Anthony Scully was on hand to fire the Imps into the lead but Sunderland would equalise soon after through their in-form striker Charlie Wyke.

On hand to create the goal was Aiden McGeady. The Irishman has come back into the side under Lee Johnson and has prevailed once again, forming an effective partnership with Wyke who’s now scored 22 goals in all competitions this season.

The game would go straight to penalties, and it was Grant Leadbitter who capped a perfect round of penalties to send Sunderland to Wembley.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to Twitter after the game, the newfound McGeady/Wyke combination was a hot topic:

Wyke & McGeady > Kane & Son #safc — Lee Innes (@LEEINNES) February 17, 2021

maguire ➡️ mcgeady ➡️ wyke FILTH — BM🦋 (@bbekahmargaret) February 17, 2021

McGeady and Wyke, a better combination than tomato and cheese. — Ryan Doneathy (@Ryan_Doneathy) February 17, 2021

McGeady to Wyke > Son to Kane #SAFC — Mackem Exile (@choppy_1991) February 17, 2021

2 games. 5 goals from Wyke. 5 Assists for McGeady. Get those two a medal. — LM (@MackemMetsaa) February 17, 2021

only three things are certain in life: death, taxes and a wyke headed goal assisted by aiden mcgeady — harry (@_harrymcbeth) February 17, 2021