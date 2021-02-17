Wigan are not the architects of their current situation – they are not to blame for how and where they are.

It was the decision of previous owner Au Yeung Wai Kay to place the Latics into administration that has damned them.

Wigan in administration and its ramifications

The decision of the then Latics owner to place the club into administration saw an instant -12 point penalty applied.

The EFL said that the penalty would apply at the season’s end – deducted once all games were complete.

As it was, a late Barnsley winner saw Wigan go down, relegated to League One.

It was then that the asset-stripping started. Premier League clubs came in and took Wigan’s highly-regarded youngsters. The Latics sold their Euxton training ground to neighbours Preston North End.

That started the downward spiral.

Wigan battered at home by Hull City – fans reactions

On their own turf tonight, Wigan were given a royal roasting and ended up on the end of a 5-0 massacre.

It wasn’t pretty and the Latics bright opening 25-minute spell was undone by lax defending and easy goals for Hull City.

As 5-0 games go, it was as bad as could be expected. There is nothing pretty about that level of scoreline

Plenty of Wigan fans rushed to air their views both during and after the game.

Here’s what some were saying whilst the massacre was ongoing:

Stop the Count #wafc! Where’s that full time whistle at!? 🙃 — James Corday (@james95c) February 17, 2021

This is nothing short of heartbreaking #wafc — Niall Harmer (@wafc_niall) February 17, 2021

Dont usually drink on Wednesdays but after watching this #wafc pic.twitter.com/xoheUig8lA — Anthony C Tyler (@anthonytylerno1) February 17, 2021

We really need to drop senior players who aren't performing. And yes, that most definitely includes our captain 👀😠 #wafc — WiganSte (@SteFromWigan) February 17, 2021

Soul destroying what’s happened to this club. I hope every single person who’s had a hand in it and continues to profit from it sleeps well in their bed at night. #wafc — HJR (@StandishTic) February 17, 2021

I genuinely thought we had a good chance of survival a couple of week back, but seeing the goals where conceding Sunday and tonight I think I can forget that #wafc — Ian Carter (@IanCart59216988) February 17, 2021

Here is a selection of what Wigan fans had to say after the game:

Can we play all our games away, don’t want to see anymore 0-5 #wafc — Finn Reynolds (@FinnReynolds7) February 17, 2021

Soul destroying that tonight gutted for the whole club #wafc — Steve Foster (@stephen1969SF) February 17, 2021

Horrible & disheartening to keep seeing these scorlines against us at home 😥 #wafc — DavePom (@DAPommy88) February 17, 2021

Another 5-0 defeat and totally numb to it all. If the Tics were a horse, we’d have been put down months ago. #wafc — Danny (@DJ_WAFC) February 17, 2021