Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt says that he will wait until the end of the season before deciding on his future.

The midfielder’s current contract at the Championship club runs out in the summer and he is yet to commit to a new deal.

Mowatt, 26, has been at Oakwell since signing from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at the beginning of 2017.

In that time he has made almost 150 appearances for Barnsley, scoring 16 goals and earning the club captaincy on a full-time basis last season.

He has been as integral as ever in 2020-21, starting every single match in all competitions bar one, when he had Covid-19.

Barnsley fans are keen to see their favourite, who was the subject of a rejected bid in January, remain at the club long-term, but it appears that they will have to wait until the end of the season to know whether he’ll be staying in South Yorkshire.

Speaking to the club’s official matchday programme ahead of the visit of Blackburn Rovers, Mowatt said on a new contract: “I’m not sure yet! But no, it will be sorted one way or another eventually, I’m sure.

“But for now it’s purely about the football for me and the gaffer is happy with that, I think Dane (Murphy, Barnsley CEO) and the board understand it too.

“I have no desire to leave this club, I love playing Barnsley and I’ve had a great time here. I am captain, I play every week and so I have nothing to complain about.

“But I am going to see what happens for the rest of the season, concentrate on my game and then we’ll sit down again and who knows?”

One thing heavily in Barnsley’s favour as Mowatt makes up his mind is their exceptional form since the appointment of Valerien Ismael as head coach.

The Reds have been transformed from certain relegation battlers to an outside bet at the play-offs, sat in 11th place in the table ahead of Wednesday night’s Blackburn clash.

They have particularly caught the attention of many neutrals in the past week with two eye-catching performances, pushing Chelsea all the way in the FA Cup before ending Brentford’s 21-game unbeaten league run three days later.

Ismael’s intense style of play is clearly getting results for Barnsley, and Mowatt is personally enjoying leading the team.

“What we are doing is clearly working, so it’s difficult to complain if you ask me,” said the skipper. “I am enjoying the football personally, we’ve given a good account of ourselves even when the results haven’t gone for us. Even against Chelsea last week.

“It’s alright saying let’s play like this team or that team, let’s pass teams to death and all that. But there were times in the past where we were trying to play that way and we’d get picked off.

“The way we play our football now has clearly been working because the results speak for themselves.

“You should try and get the best out of what you’ve got. At times we’ve been asking too much of the players. Right now, everyone knows their role and the system suits the squad.”