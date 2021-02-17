When it comes to Arsenal and Premier League football, names come no bigger than Thierry Henry.

The former Juventus winger lit up the early Premier League after arriving at Arsenal and being converted into an out-and-out striker.

Now he is lighting up the column inches as links to the vacant Bournemouth job appear in the media.

Thierry Henry – manager and Bournemouth news

Henry is currently the boss of Canadian MLS side Montreal Impact and has been for 29 matches since mid-November 2019.

Before that the amiable Frenchman had a bit of a nightmare, 20-game spell in charge of old club Monaco which he gained on the back of being assistant to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national side.

The Sun’s Josh Gordon (link above) writes that the Cherries are “in talks” with the Frenchman – which more than suggests that contact has been made.

Meanwhile Sky Sports say that “Bournemouth want to hold talks” with Henry – the board of directors having been locked in talks for a fortnight over filling the vacancy.

Henry and his va va voom not to many’s liking

It is safe to say that Bournemouth fans would have snapped up prime Henry to front their attack.

They are less enthusiastic about the club making waves to bring him in as manager of the promotion-challenging Cherries.

Here are some comments from Bournemouth fans definitely not wanting to see him take charge at the Dean Court.

Terry Henry? No thanks, he’s not really done a great job anywhere #afcb — 🍒🇬🇧IowanCherry🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍒 (@AndyAFCB) February 17, 2021

Latest AFCB rumoured manager Theirry Henry???

what next from this incompetent board??? — ken davey (@kenroy123) February 17, 2021

Thierry Henry??yes a very good looking man lol but is he the right man for job? #afcb — claire falconer (@clairefalconer3) February 17, 2021

Not convinced by Henry’s managerial CV. Poor at Monaco and not setting the world alight in the MLS #AFCB — Minty (@minty_9) February 17, 2021

Someone said to me that Henry is essentially just Tindall with a reputation… thoughts? #afcb — the_afcb_fanpage (@theafcbfanpage) February 17, 2021

henry is not the right option at all — ♣️🇳🇱 (@afcb_stirling) February 17, 2021

Thierry Henry is not the man for the job. #afcb — lucas (@lucas_ba16) February 17, 2021

Maybe I'm just a pessimist but Thierry Henry as new #AFCB manager has disaster waiting to happen written all over it. — That Pete bloke off Four at the Back (@4atb_Pete) February 17, 2021

Is it just me, but following the Henry revelation I’m seriously concerned about the competency of the #afcb board to choose the right new manager. — Andrew Parkin (@arnoldsavoir) February 17, 2021

Are Bournemouth fans right to be critical over Henry or are they missing a trick?