According to The Sun’s Josh Gordon, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is ‘in talks’ with Bournemouth over their managerial vacancy.

The Cherries have had a vacancy since sacking their boss, Jason Tindall, earlier this month.

Thierry Henry – player and manager

Henry the player needs little to no introduction. He quite simply was one of the stars of the Premier League and went on to be an Arsenal legend.

As a player he first came to prominence in a January 1999 move from Monaco to Juventus – where he stayed for only seven months before Arsenal brought his to English football.

Henry was a sensation for Arsenal, featuring in 376 games for the Gunners. Across that span of games, Henry scored a club-record 228 goals and provided 104 assists.

He later moved on to star for La Liga side Barcelona before heading to the MLS and a starring role with New York Red Bulls.

On the managerial front, the fleet-footed Frenchman was an assistant to the Belgian national side before an ill-fated 20 game spell back at former club Monaco.

He is currently in charge at Canadian side Montreal Impact who turn out in the MLS competition Henry once graced as a player.

Thierry Henry – what is known so far

The Sun’s Gordon writes that Henry has been approached by Championship side Bournemouth and “is reportedly in talks” with them “with a view to becoming the club’s new boss.”

Corroboration of this comes from a Sky Sports story that says Bournemouth’s board “want to hold talks” with Henry over replacing Tindall

Sky Sports also add that the Frenchman “is someone they would like to speak to” as they look for their next manager at the south coast club.

With Henry being “in talks” at Bournemouth, this moves him ahead of the likes of Frank Lampard and John Terry who were also said to be on the Cherries radar.

Would Bournemouth be making a wise decision or a big mistake snapping up Thierry Henry as their next manager?