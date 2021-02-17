South London Press’ Richard Cawley has said AFC Wimbledon’s managerial search ‘is over’, and that Mark Robinson has been appointed head coach.

AFC Wimbledon parted ways with manager Glyn Hodges at the end of last month. It came after a run of 11 league outings without a win, capped off by a miserable 2-0 defeat at home to MK Dons.

Since, academy coach Robinson has been placed in charge. He picked up his first win as caretaker boss v Wigan Athletic last time out, coming in their first league outing since that MK Dons defeat.

Tweeting earlier today, Richard Cawley gave this update on Twitter:

Mark Robinson is the new head coach of AFC Wimbledon. Search is over for Glyn Hodges' successor. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) February 17, 2021

AFC Wimbledon had been linked with a host of names – Danny Cowley and brother Nicky were linked soon after Hodges’ departure, with the likes of Jason Euell and Ian Burchnall coming into contention later on.

For AFC Wimbledon though, it’s a steady appointment that should see them put up a good fight against relegation from League One this season.

The club lifted themselves out of the bottom four of the League One table with the win over fellow strugglers Wigan last time out.

It’s a win that’s seemingly given the whole side a boost, propelling Robinson into contention for the role of head coach.

His appointment has been brewing, but many AFC Wimbledon fans were expecting an external appointment – Burchnall excited a few fans having managed in Sweden previously, whilst the Cowley’s were favoured too.

Up next for Robinson’s AFC Wimbledon side is a trip to Peterborough United in League One this weekend.