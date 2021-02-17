Former Ostersund SK manager Ian Burchnall is in ‘the final two’ for the vacant AFC Wimbledon job, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Glyn Hodges left his position as manager of AFC Wimbledon at the end of last month. It came after a 2-0 defeat at home to MK Dons in League One, stretching the club’s winless streak in the league to 11 games.

Soon after, former Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley was linked with the vacancy, with the likes of Mark Robinson and Jason Euell coming into contention.

Now though, former Leeds United and Bradford City coach Burchnall could land his first managerial job in English football. Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke tweeted earlier today:

Highly-rated English coach Ian Burchnall is in the final two for the AFC Wimbledon manager’s job. Burchnall is looking for a new role after leaving Swedish side Ostersund last July. #afcwimbledon — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 17, 2021

Formerly manager of Norwegian side Viking, Burchnall would succeed Graham Potter at Swedish outfit Ostersund in 2018 when the Englishman left for Swansea City.

He spent two years at the club and managed to stabilise the team after Potter’s departure, proving to be a well-respected coach outside of England.

AFC Wimbledon picked up their first league win in two-and-a-half months v Wigan Athletic last time out. Academy coach Robinson has taken caretaker control of the club and could yet land the permanent position.

But fans would likely want to see an external appointment – Burchnall has made a good reputation for himself outside of England and having seen how well Potter has done since making the switch from Scandinavian football, it could prove to be a shrewd appointment for AFC Wimbledon.

They head to Peterborough United in League One this weekend in what’ll likely be Robinson’s last in temporary charge, or potentially his or Burchnall’s first as the club’s permanent manager