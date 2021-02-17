Hull City boss Grant McCann has said Max Clark is still building up his fitness, as per the Tigers’ official club website.

The Tigers swooped to bring the defender back to the KCOM Stadium on deadline day but he is yet to feature since his move.

Clark, who is 24 years old, parted company with Vitesse despite still having time left on his contract there and has moved back to his hometown club on a short-term deal.

He was omitted from the squad at the weekend in the 1-0 home defeat at MK Dons.

Read: Hull City midfielder reflects on Rangers spell



“We’re trying to get more training into Max,” McCann explained. “Callum (Elder)’s in good form so we didn’t want to waste Max (on Saturday) and have him doing some running after the game.

“We’re getting some extra training into him. Initially, we were going to play him in an U23s game on Monday but that was cancelled. We’re trying to get as much training into Max as possible for when he’s ready.”

Read: Former Hull City man wanted by Celtic



Clark rose up through the youth ranks with Hull and had two loan spells away as a youngster at Cambridge United to gain some experience in League Two.

He then returned to East Yorkshire and broke into the Tigers’ first-team during the 2017/18 season under Leonid Slutsky.

The left-back made 30 appearances that year in all competitions before Slutsky lured him to his new club Vitesse in June 2018.

Clark has spent the past two years in Holland and played 57 times for the Eredivisie side, chipping in with three goals.

Hull are in action tonight against Wigan Athletic.