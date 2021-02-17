Ahmed Musa has been ‘discussed’ as a target for Newcastle United, as per a report by Eurosport.

Steve Bruce’s side are looking to delve into the free agent market to boost their attacking options and are also considering Daniel Sturridge.

Musa, who is 28 years old, was linked with a surprise move to the Championship to Sheffield Wednesday under their former boss Tony Pulis earlier this season, as per BBC Sport.

However, a move didn’t materialise and he continues to weigh up his next club. He has been available since being released by Al Nassr in October.

Musa played for Leicester City in 2016 shortly after they won the Premier League title and the Foxes paid a club-record fee of £16.6 million to bring him to England from CSKA Moscow.

However, he struggled for form in the Premier League and scored just five goals in 33 games in all competitions before Leicester shipped him back out on loan to Moscow in his second season.

Musa left the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis in August 2018 and has since been playing his football in Saudi Arabia.

Before his move to Leicester, he was prolific for CSKA Moscow and scored 55 goals in 167 games for the Russian giants.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked this season but he is now being considered by Newcastle in the top flight as Bruce looks to sharpen his attack.