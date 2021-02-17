Rangers decided against bringing new signing Nnamdi Ofoborh to Ibrox immediately last month, as per a report by Football Insider.

Steven Gerrard’s side instead loaned him to Wycombe Wanderers so he could get some regular game time under his belt.

Ofoborh, who is 21 years old, will link up with the Scottish Premiership table toppers at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract agreement from AFC Bournemouth.

He had a few clubs interested in him in the January transfer window, including the likes of Charlton Athletic, Watford and Lincoln City, as reported at the time by Football Insider, but it was Rangers who won the race for his signature.

Ofoborh rose up through the youth ranks of the Cherries and made five appearances in all competitions this season. However, they gave him the green light to leave this winter which alerted the attention of quite a few teams.

Rangers landed him but opted against bringing him to Scotland immediately like they did with Jack Simpson and Scott Wright.

Gerrard’s men decided to send him to Wycombe, where he spent time on loan last season and he helped them gain an unlikely promotion from League One.

Rangers will be keeping close tabs on his progress with Gareth Ainsworth’s side between now and the end of the campaign.