Bristol City reporter Gregor MacGregor has linked Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton to the vacant role.

Dean Holden was sacked as manager last night, after suffering a sixth-straight defeat in the Championship. He lasted just six months in the role and already the candidates are starting to pile up.

The usual suspects are being linked – the likes of Paul Cook has been touted, with fans calling for Eddie Howe’s appointment.

One name that might be a surprising inclusion though is Lincoln City manager Appleton – his side currently sit at the top of the League One table and look set to be joining the Robins in the second-tier next season.

Reporting on Bristol City’s managerial search, Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor tweeted earlier today:

Some early names we're hearing include Paul Cook, Michael Appleton and Russell Martin. Our understanding is that the club is looking for a more experienced manager this time, ideally though. Nobody lined up. #BristolCity don't speak to people behind the head coach's back. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 17, 2021

Last night’s defeat at Reading was the final straw for Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown. Holden’s dismissal was largely expected with a defeat against the Royals and he wasted no time in announcing the news.

Appleton took the Lincoln City job in September 2019. He replace the beloved Danny Cowley and in his first season would claim a 16th-place finish following the a points-per-game conclusion to the campaign.

This time round though in his first full season at the helm, Appleton has made promotion favourites out of the Imps, asserting himself as one of the best up and coming managers in the EFL by doing so.

Links to Bristol City aren’t surprising given the job he’s done. It’d a shock if he leaves Lincoln City to go to Bristol City now, but money talks, and Lincoln City could lose yet another worthwhile manager.