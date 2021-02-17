Stephen Robinson has applied for the Bristol Rovers job, according to a report by Bristol Live.

The ex-Northern Ireland international is among the contenders to replace Paul Tisdale at the Memorial Ground.

However, Joey Barton is their ‘primary target’ and has held talks with the League One side.

Robinson, who is 46 years old, has been available since parting company with Motherwell at the end of December and provides the Gas with an alternative option.

He spent three years at Fir Park and guided the Well to an impressive 3rd place finish in the Scottish Premiership. He joined them in February 2017 and won 42% of games there.

Robinson made 448 appearances during his playing career and had spells with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth, Preston North End and Luton Town before hanging up his boots in 2008.

He first joined Motherwell as their assistant manager six years ago under Ian Baraclough and also held the same role with the Nothern Ireland national team alongside that.

Robinson was handed his first number one job at Oldham Athletic in July 2016 and spent six months in charge at Boundary Park. However, he was sacked in January 2017 and replaced by the current Swindon Town manager John Sheridan.

Motherwell gave him a route back into the dugout and he did well overall with the Scottish outfit and is now a contender for Bristol Rovers.

Would you take Robinson, Bristol Rovers fans?