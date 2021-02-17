QPR host Brentford in the Championship tonight, in what promises to be another fiery West London derby.

Brentford have proven to be a bogey team for QPR in recent years. Former Bees manager Mark Warburton has faced Brentford three times as QPR boss and has lost all three.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk ahead of tonight’s clash at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Warburton said:

“Brentford were beaten by Barnsley at the weekend but I think that result is irreverent – they’ll probably be even more determined to get a result now.

“However, we’ve been playing very well and are starting to score the goals and get the rewards that our performances have deserved. The boys deserve a lot of credit.

“We know it’s going to be a tough encounter – Brentford are a good team. But we’re at home and we’ve got to impose ourselves on the game to get our rewards.”

QPR after a keen showing in the January transfer window have started to turn their season around, winning four of their last five Championship outings to move five points clear of the drop zone.

They’ll welcome Brentford tonight, confident of claiming a first win over their West London neighbours since 2018.

Thomas Frank’s side saw their long-standing unbeaten run ended at home to Barnsley last time out, with the Tykes dealing Brentford their first league defeat since October.

Having saw their last scheduled fixture at Rotherham United cancelled, QPR have had 11 days to prepare themselves for tonight’s encounter, and here’s how we expect the Rs to line-up:

Seny Dieng

Todd Kane

Rob Dickie

Geoff Cameron

Yoann Barbet

Lee Wallace

Dom Ball

Stefan Johansen

Ilias Chair

Charlie Austin

Lyndon Dykes

It’s an unchanged side from the one that beat Blackburn Rovers last time out – Warburton has no new injury concerns, with Sam Field named in the squad for the first time.

The game kicks off at 7pm tonight but will not be broadcast on live television. Instead, the game is available on both clubs’ websites.