Barry Bannan has agreed a new Sheffield Wednesday deal ‘in principle’ – what does that mean?

The Scot joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2015. He remains part of the furniture at the club having made over 240 appearances in all competitions, landing himself the captain’s armband in the process.

His deal was set to expire in the summer but Examiner Live’s Dom Howson reports that Sheffield Wednesday have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ for Bannan to remain at the club beyond this season.

The news has brought about a largely positive reaction, with a minority claiming Bannan to be past his best. But some fans are questioning what this ‘in principle’ part means.

People here failing to notice the word in principle. The principle probably being if we stay in the Championship. — Andy (@Awillshaw1867) February 17, 2021

Must be mad. Definitely on the principle we stay up as well. — C Mac (@ChrisswfcMac) February 17, 2021

Given Sheffield Wednesday’s league position, that ‘principle’ could be relegation; i.e. if Sheffield Wednesday remain in the Championship this season, Bannan will stay.

It comes a day after Liam Shaw’s links to Celtic took a step closer to completion, with the Scottish club set to pay Sheffield Wednesday £300,000 in compensation to take him on in the summer.

Bannan though will win a lot of fans over for extending his deal in what is the most controversial and uncertain time in the club’s modern history.

He’s one of the few players who have stood by Wednesday as things have deteriorated over the past few years, having featured in all 29 of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship outings this season.

But fans will be weary of the ‘principle’ part of his supposed new deal and until the official news is announced, Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be holding their breathe.