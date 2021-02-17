Port Vale’s Harry McKirdy has linked up with Leicester City’s Under-23’s, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The ex-Aston Villa, Carlisle United and Crewe Alexandra man played for the Foxes in their academy game against Manchester City on Monday.

McKirdy, who is 23 years old, has been allowed to leave Vale and train with Leicester because of the EFL’s rules on squad sizes.

He only joined the League Two side in September but has struggled to make an impact at Vale Park, making just five league appearances.

Read: Huddersfield Town loan man expected to be released by Manchester United this summer

McKirdy impressed in League Two at Carlisle United last season but was released in June when his contract expired. He made 38 appearances for the Cumbrians and scored 11 goals in all competitions.

The attacking midfielder started his career at Aston Villa but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he gained plenty of experience out on loan in the Football League at Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra and Newport County.

Read: Stoke City target on Celtic’s transfer wishlist

It is a new era at Port Vale under their new boss Darrell Clarke, who left fourth tier rivals Walsall to become their replacement for John Askey.

However, it appears McKirdy’s future lies away from the Burslem side and he will be looking to catch the eye playing for Leicester Under-23’s in what is an exciting opportunity for him.