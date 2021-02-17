Manchester United are expected to release Huddersfield Town loanee Joel Pereira this summer, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are looking to shape up their goalkeeping department for next season and are also set to get rid of Sergio Romero.

Pereira, who is 24 years old, has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2012 but is poised to move onto pastures new on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

The ex-Portugal youth international joined Huddersfield on loan for this campaign to get some more first-team experience under his belt. However, he has made just one appearances for Carlos Corberan’s side.

Pereira started his career in Switzerland at Neuchatel Xamax before Manchester United lured him to England in 2012. He has since made three first-team appearances for the Premier League giants but his last came in 2017.

He has been loaned out to Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria, KV Kortrijk and Hearts over the past few years to get game time.

Huddersfield handed him an opportunity in the Championship last summer but he has struggled to become their number one. They lost 2-1 away to Middlesbrough at the Riverside yesterday.

Manchester United are set to part company with him this summer and he will become a free agent. Pereira will have to weigh up his options and explore what sort of opportunities arise in preparation for next season.