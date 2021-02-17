Reported Stoke City transfer target Stephen O’Donnell is being linked with a move to Celtic, as per a report by The Times.

The defender is believed to be on the Hoops’ early transfer wishlist for the summer as they look to make changes to their squad.

Stoke were eyeing up a move for him in January on a free transfer when his contract at Motherwell expired, according to the Daily Record, but he ended up signing a new deal at Fir Park until the end of the season.

O’Donnell, who is 28 years old, is due to become a free agent this summer and has played for Celtic before in the past in his early career.

The Scotland international has spent the majority of his career to date in the Scottish Premiership. He has also had spells at Aberdeen, Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock.

He moved down to England in 2015 and had two years playing in League Two for Luton Town. He made 72 appearances for the Hatters altogether before heading back to familiar surroundings.

The right-back has caught the eye at Motherwell this season but Graham Alexander’s side could face a battle to keep hold of him.

Celtic are in desperate need of some reinforcements after a poor campaign and O’Donnell is a decent option on a free. However, could Stoke rekindle their interest and hand another opportunity in the Football League?

Will O'Donnell be at Motherwell next season?