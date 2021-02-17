In an interview which appears on The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock addressed the recent absence of Boro defender Dael Fry.

Fry has missed four out of Middlesbrough’s last five games. Having been injured for the home defeat to Rotherham United, he returned to the starting line up in the 0-0 draw away at Norwich City, but sat out the following three games against Brentford, Derby County and Huddersfield Town.

But Warnock confirmed Fry isn’t too far away from resuming first-team duties and the Boro boss had plenty of nice words to say about the centre-back, claiming he is ‘the best in the league’ when he is fully fit.

“It was lovely to see Dael training today, before the game [against Huddersfield] I thought I’m a little bit down, it’s because Dael’s not fit. He cheers me up Dael when he’s fit because he’s the best in the league.”

He did say that after returning to training he will be fit enough for Middlesbrough’s next game on Saturday afternoon.

“Hopefully he’ll be okay for Reading now,” he confirmed.

Fry has been one of Middlesbrough’s standout players so far this season, and has been integral in their push for a top six place. With 16 games left to play, Boro find themselves in eighth position, just three points behind Bournemouth in sixth.

The 23-year-old graduated from the illustrious academy on Teesside, making his debut in the club’s season opener against Preston North End back in the 2015-16 campaign under Aitor Karanka, a game in which Fry was given the Man of the Match award.

He has been linked with numerous moves away from the Riverside since making his Boro bow, with Premier League side Burnley keen to secure a deal for Fry in recent transfer windows; however, a move never materialised.