Charlton Athletic could face January transfer target Josh Morris this weekend.

The Addicks travel to Fleetwood Town on Saturday looking to bounce back from their 3-2 home defeat to Gillingham last time out.

Lee Bowyer’s side tried to sign the fellow League One midfielder on deadline day last month but a move didn’t materialise in the end, as per a report by London News Online.

The winger did in fact travel to London so he could join Charlton but Fleetwood blocked the transfer in the end as they couldn’t find a replacement.

Read: Charlton Athletic happy with winter deal they struck with Stoke City

The Addicks moved on and signed Diallang Jaiyesimi from Swindon Town instead before the deadline.

Morris, who is 29 years old, is out of contract at Fleetwood at the end of the season so it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that Bowyer’s men could rekindle their interest in him this summer.

Read: Charlton Athletic in line for injury boost with defender set to step up recovery

He is an experienced player in the Football League and joined Fleetwood in July 2019. He has made 134 appearances for the North West club, chipping in with 21 goals and 19 assists.

The left-sided player has also had spells with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Scunthorpe United, Bradford City, Carlisle United and Rotherham United in the past.

Morris may play against the club who tried to land him this winter and it will be interesting to see how he gets on against promotion chasing Charlton.

Will Charlton win this weekend?