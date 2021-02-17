Huddersfield Town are being linked with former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison.

The 28-year-old is a free agent having last played his football in the Netherlands with ADO Den Haag.

He’s led a journeyman career to date with his best spells being at the likes of West ham and QPR, but Morrison has struggled more and more going into his late 20s.

He gave an eye-opening account of his career-to-date on Rio Ferdinand’s vie with FIVE Podcast yesterday, in which he revealed that he’s ‘been in talks’ with a Championship club.

As a Manchester United youngster, Morrison was backed to go on and have a world-beating career. But outside influences have seemingly faltered that, and his career is yet to take off.

This morning, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has placed Morrison at Huddersfield Town. Terriers fans have been quick to react to the news and despite him being a player who’s long had potential, they don’t seem all that keen on the move.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans gave their verdict on Morrison’s potential arrival on Twitter, and here’s what some of them had to say:

Ravel Morrison is a panic buy, no question. There is absolutely no evidence he will make a positive impact based on his career in the last 5 years. Massively talented but not right for Town in this situation. #htafc — Wagnermannschaft (@GegenchessFC) February 17, 2021

We need a signing that will reinvigorate the squad and help us towards championship safety.

Town recruitment team, “Ravel Morrison’s available” 🤦🏻‍♂️ #htafc https://t.co/nMWWsedG7b — andrew ‘hayward’ kaye (@big_benny_lad) February 16, 2021

If we sign ravel Morrison that gives me serious Jason puncheon vibes #htafc — JoeRuddlesden (@Joerudd_39) February 16, 2021

I pray Ravel Morrison is right up to speed, we need him starting Saturday for the love of god. #HTAFC — Hotline (@HotlineHtafc) February 16, 2021

There’s a reason why Ravel Morrison has had 12 clubs at only 28 yr old. There’s something not quite right with him and the penny has obviously never dropped. On another note, that Elliott Moore of Oxford reminds me of a young Sean Morrison. #htafc — Chris Kay (@ChristophLamby1) February 16, 2021

Would I take a punt on Morrison ? Did you see our bench on Saturday? #htafc — mcterrier (@temcterrier1977) February 16, 2021