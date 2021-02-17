Huddersfield Town are being linked with former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison.

The 28-year-old is a free agent having last played his football in the Netherlands with ADO Den Haag.

He’s led a journeyman career to date with his best spells being at the likes of West ham and QPR, but Morrison has struggled more and more going into his late 20s.

He gave an eye-opening account of his career-to-date on Rio Ferdinand’s vie with FIVE Podcast yesterday, in which he revealed that he’s ‘been in talks’ with a Championship club.

READ: ‘Stealing a living’ – Huddersfield Town fans rip into midfielder after Middlesbrough defeat

As a Manchester United youngster, Morrison was backed to go on and have a world-beating career. But outside influences have seemingly faltered that, and his career is yet to take off.

This morning, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has placed Morrison at Huddersfield Town. Terriers fans have been quick to react to the news and despite him being a player who’s long had potential, they don’t seem all that keen on the move.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans gave their verdict on Morrison’s potential arrival on Twitter, and here’s what some of them had to say: