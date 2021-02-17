Sheffield Wednesday youngster Liam Shaw has penned a pre-contract deal at Celtic. It leaves caretaker manager Neil Thompson with a fresh dilemma – does he play Shaw again this season?

After last night’s defeat at Stoke City, news quickly surfaced that Shaw had finalised his deal at Celtic. Since, Sky Sports have confirmed that Celtic have agreed a deal for the 19-year-old, with Sheffield Wednesday to receive £300,000 in compensation.

The news was met with mixed reactions from fans – some feel that the midfielder is over-hyped whilst others believe him to be the best young player at the club, and are disappointed at the lack of long-term ambition being shown by owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Either way, Shaw looks to be leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of this season, and one question remains – what does Thompson do with him now?

Wednesday’s caretaker boss looks to be the man in charge for the remainder of the season. He’s brought an upturn in form but they remain in the relegation zone after last night’s defeat at Stoke.

Shaw made his third consecutive appearance for Wednesday last night, and his 12th in the Championship this season.

But now that his future is sealed away from Hillsborough, Thompson with his side in a dog fight at the bottom of the Championship table might think twice about using a player who’ll have one eye on his exit from the club.

A good example to go off is Bright Osayi-Samuel at QPR – Mark Warburton quickly announced that he wouldn’t be selected again after his pre-contract with Fenerbahce, and since, QPR have gone on an improved vein of form and Warburton’s authority at the club looks stronger than ever.

Thompson now faces a huge test of his credibility and authority at Sheffield Wednesday. A wrong decision could see the players lose respect for him but as always at the club, the final decision might be made for him.