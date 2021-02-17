Yesterday, on Rio Ferdinand’s vibe with FIVE podcast on YouTube, free agent midfielder Ravel Morrison said that he’d met a Championship side as he looked for an avenue back into English football.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon goes a step further than that on his personal Twitter feed (tweet – below) by revealing the identity of that side.

Ravel Morrison – a journey in football

Morrison started out in the youth set-up at Manchester United, moving first to West Ham United in 2012. He had loans at QPR, Cardiff and Birmingham City before being released in February 2015.

He was picked up that July by Serie A giants Lazio who loaned him back to QPR and out to Atlas. In total, he only made 8 appearances for the Italian giants.

He was sold to Swedish side Ostersund and moved onto Sheffield United in 2019. He spent a half-season on an with Middlesbrough before thee Blades allowed him to join ADO Den Haag on a free in September 2020. He was released by the Dutch side last month after just five games.

Want to stay local – Morrison

Commenting on Ferdinand’s podcast, Morrison revealed that he had interest from a Championship side. He went on tho say: “I had a meeting this morning with a Championship club. I think that’s looking very positive.”

He also went on to tell Rio Ferdinand, Stephen Howson and Joel Beya that he wants to settle in this country after a career largely on the road. Mentioning this, Morrison said: “I’d like to stay local because of my family, I have two little brothers and my mum. I’ve been travelling all my life.

Nixon’s reveal of the identity of the Championship club that he met would allow him to stay relatively local to his Manchester roots.

Nixon reveals identity of club Morrison met

Sun reporter and chief football writer Nixon, in the following tweet, reveals the identity of the club Morrison met with and adds a few extra details:

Huddersfield. Looking into bringing in Ravel Morrison for a check on fitness etc. Ex Man U lad available and wants to play. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 17, 2021

A destination such as Huddersfield would place him just down the M62 from his Manchester roots and would be a good avenue back into the English game.

The Terriers are struggling somewhat under the hand of Carlos Corberan after a somewhat encouraging start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Bringing in a layer of the undoubted quality and calibration of Morrison would only add to their squad and could be an important factor in what is uickly becoming a battle against the sucking clutches of the bottom end of the table.