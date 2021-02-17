Bristol City parted ways with manager Dean Holden last night and already, fans are calling for the appointment of Celtic-bound manager Eddie Howe.

Bristol City were dealt their sixth-straight defeat in all competitions v Reading last night. Soon after, Holden was sacked and this morning there’s been a wave of Bristol City fans on Twitter, discussing who they want to see come in.

The usual names are being banded around, but one potential appointment that’s seemingly gaining traction is Howe – the former Bournemouth boss has been out of work since last summer.

He’s another manager who’s been linked with a host of jobs this season. But it’s Celtic who continue to be linked with Howe, with Neil Lennon likely to be moved on in the summer.

He remains a popular appointment among Celtic fans and it’s obviously a hugely attractive job. With that in mind, Howe might bide his time until the summer to see what comes of Lennon.

Bristol City fans are divided as to whether he’d come to Ashton Gate, but they all seem to be in agreement that he’d be a worthy appointment.

See what some of them have said about Howe on Twitter: