Bristol City parted ways with manager Dean Holden last night and already, fans are calling for the appointment of Celtic-bound manager Eddie Howe.

Bristol City were dealt their sixth-straight defeat in all competitions v Reading last night. Soon after, Holden was sacked and this morning there’s been a wave of Bristol City fans on Twitter, discussing who they want to see come in.

The usual names are being banded around, but one potential appointment that’s seemingly gaining traction is Howe – the former Bournemouth boss has been out of work since last summer.

He’s another manager who’s been linked with a host of jobs this season. But it’s Celtic who continue to be linked with Howe, with Neil Lennon likely to be moved on in the summer.

He remains a popular appointment among Celtic fans and it’s obviously a hugely attractive job. With that in mind, Howe might bide his time until the summer to see what comes of Lennon.

Bristol City fans are divided as to whether he’d come to Ashton Gate, but they all seem to be in agreement that he’d be a worthy appointment.

See what some of them have said about Howe on Twitter:

Eddie Howe currently the bookies favourite to become the next Bristol City manager. With his desire to stay near his home on the south coast, his next options in management are more limited. However, City are close enough and have the potential to maybe tempt him? #BristolCity — Tom Seymour (@tomseyms) February 17, 2021

Happy to admit I was wrong about @deanholdenuk at Bristol City, for a moment there he looked like a good appointment but it hasn't worked out. Eddie Howe please @JonLansdown @stephenlansdow1 #BristolCity — Philip Evans (@FilipEvans) February 17, 2021

Was the right call, he had to go. But this is the time where we need to show ambition and go and get a top quality manager. This next appointment will show what the club’s ambition is for the future. Go out and get a top quality manager like Howe! — Luke Roberts (@Burtleboy) February 16, 2021

GET EDDIE HOWE — curtis (🔴⚪️🔴)#WATP #GAOOUT (@scummerruebs) February 16, 2021

The predictable outcome every city fan expected is about to be announced. We’ve put a good man through a horrible experience though he will recover, time to go get Billic or Howe and mean business and sort the club out #bristolcity — AlexJBooks (@alexjbooks) February 16, 2021

Dead man walking.Nice guy but just not good enough.6 defeats in a https://t.co/X4XeF13FAv the right thing and get Eddie Howe in — David60 (@David6064466757) February 16, 2021

Eddie Howe is the dream, and the whole Bristol Sport idea *could* tempt him.

Paul Cook was my choice in the summer.

Pearson just doesn’t feel like a fit here. — Owen (@ukeaglesfan1) February 16, 2021