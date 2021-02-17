Middlesbrough won their first game in six yesterday evening, coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Isaac Mbenza opened the scoring for the visitors with a sumptuous free-kick inside the first 10 minutes, but Middlesbrough hit back with two goals before the half-time whistle.

Duncan Watmore’s brilliant solo goal got Neil Warnock’s side on level terms before striker Ashley Fletcher dispatched a penalty on his return to the starting line up.

But Middlesbrough were holding on in the final stages as defender Paddy McNair was sent off for a challenge on Juninho Bacuna; a decision which left Warnock incensed on the touchline.

When asked about the red card in a post-match interview with Teesside Live, he revealed what the referee had said to him at the final whistle and stated that the club will lodge an appeal to have McNair available for their next game against Reading this weekend.

“When I look at the sending off [Shrugs shoulders],” he said.

“I said to the referee coming off, ‘You didn’t give it did you?’

“He said ‘the linesman give it’. He’s 30-yards away, he hasn’t got an angle on it, he can’t see straight down the pitch from where he is. How can he give it?

“It’s scandalous really.

“If the ref had given it, I could maybe understand it. Fair enough, he’s there. But the linesman can’t give that.

“He was busy all night that linesman, so I wasn’t shocked.

“We’ll definitely appeal that one tomorrow.”

Middlesbrough are just overcoming a defensive injury crisis but could finally call upon summer signing Grant Hall last night for the first time since the third game of the season, in which he sustained his long-term injury.

Warnock used Hall, Anfernee Dijksteel and Paddy McNair in a back three, flanked by wing-backs Darnell Fisher and Marc Bola. The system worked well for Middlesbrough the more the game went on, but they will be hoping they will have McNair at their disposal for the upcoming Reading fixture given Dael Fry is still out of action for the time being.