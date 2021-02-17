Former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison has revealed he’s ‘had a meeting’ with a Championship club regarding a possible return to English football – could that be Derby County?

Morrison is still just 28-years-old. He’s seemingly been in the game for a lot longer having endured a journeyman career-to-date, last playing his football with Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag.

Now though, Morrison is on the lookout for a new club. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s vibe with FIVE Podcast, Morrison gave this update:

“I had a meeting this morning with a Championship club. I think that’s looking very positive. I’d like to stay local because of my family, I have two little brothers and my mum. I’ve been travelling all my life. I’ve got a team in Spain as well in La Liga so that could come up, that could happen.”

So why would Morrison move to Derby County? The obvious pull factor is Wayne Rooney. The Derby boss was present for Morrison’s two years in the United first-team, from 2010 to 2012.

He will have known him from the club’s youth set-up whilst he was at Old Trafford and so Rooney will have seen Morrison at his youthful best.

In need of attacking options as well, Morrison would be a keen addition to this Derby County side but they already face competition from Huddersfield Town, who Alan Nixon claim are ‘looking to bring in’ Morrison.

The 28-year-old also has interest from a La Liga club and so a Championship move might fall through. But he seems as though he wants to stay in England and preferably somewhere local to his native Lancashire.

Morrison remains a player with a lot to give and even more to prove, and at Derby County under the watch of Rooney, the pair could really bring the best out of each other.