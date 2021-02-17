Rotherham United will have midfielder Shaun MacDonald available for tonight’s trip to promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

It will be a clash between sides at opposing end of the Championship table, with the Millers just a point clear of the relegation zone with games in hand.

Rotherham were not in action last weekend, their scheduled home fixture with Queens Park Rangers falling victim to the wintery weather.

They were beaten by Cardiff City last midweek but have generally been in excellent form since the turn of the year, winning four of their seven matches in the league.

The Millers received a big blow last week with the news that midfielder Jamie Lindsay would miss the next couple of months with a hamstring injury.

And manager Paul Warne was concerned at the beginning of this week that his options in the centre of the pitch would be further hit by the absence of MacDonald, who was struggling with his calf.

However, the Welshman, who has been an unused substitute in each of their past two games, has been given the thumbs up and will be available for Rotherham on the south coast.

“We’re looking good,” Warne said of his squad at his pre-match press conference. “I think the only real doubt was Shaun MacDonald, he felt a little bit of pain in his calf yesterday (Monday).

“He had a scan yesterday and got the all-clear, so that is all good. He’ll train today and then travel down with the squad for Bournemouth.

“It is a massive bonus to have Shaun, he has a big impact on the group. He is a great leader and the younger lads certainly look up to him. It’s great news that he’s travelling.

“We’ve got no real issues, they’ve had a weekend without a game, so I think they were quite keen to come back in and run around.”

“Hopefully, they’ll be full of energy for the game.”

Warne will have a full set of goalkeepers to pick from again after Jamal Blackman completed a period of self-isolation which saw him miss three fixtures, returning to training last Tuesday too soon to feature that evening against Cardiff. Viktor Johansson has been deputising in his place.

Joe Mattock (ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) join Lindsay on the sidelines with long-term injuries.