Bristol City parted ways with Dean Holden after last night’s defeat at Reading in the Championship.

It was Bristol City’s sixth-straight defeat in all competitions. Holden having been appointed in the summer has now been sacked, and the club looks ready to make an external appointment.

The usual suspects will no doubt come into contention; the likes of Nigel Pearson, Eddie Howe and Danny Cowley to name a few, and Paul Cook’s name will likely come into contention too.

Cook is a hugely respected and well-liked Championship manager. He proved his abilities with Wigan Athletic last season and was unfortunate to see his side relegated via a points deduction.

The 53-year-old has been out of work since. But he’s come into contention for most every Championship that’s become available this season having been strongly linked to the Sheffield Wednesday job, and more recently to Bournemouth.

His name was being banded around last summer before Bristol City gave Holden the role. But he’d likely still be a welcome appointment and the opportunity at Bristol City could really excite Cook.

It’s a big squad with a lot of world class players who like to play fast and attractive football. Cook did brilliantly to implement a sort of counter-attacking, fast and direct style of play at Wigan Athletic and with a much smaller budget.

Whether or not the likes of Steve Lansdown and Mark Ashton would consider Cook remains anyone’s guess – an external appointment looks a given this time round and the club will want to bring in a manager who can facilitate attractive football.

Cook’s football is unique to him and whilst some would deem it be attractive, others might not. But it’s effective nevertheless – Bristol City could make a quick appointment in Cook and it’s one that the fans will likely get behind.

It’s an attractive opening for a manager, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Cook took the job.