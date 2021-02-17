Kayden Jackson has been exiled from Ipswich Town’s first-team, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The striker has been left out by the Tractor Boys over the past few weeks and is training with their Under-23’s.

Jackson, who is 26 years old, was the subject of a loan-to-buy bid by Huddersfield Town on deadline day last month but a move back to the Championship didn’t materialise.

He is no stranger to being linked with a move to the second tier and was a target for Stoke City and Coventry City in the summer transfer window, as reported at the time by Football Insider.

Read: Derby County man ‘open’ to Celtic move

Jackson has scored one goal in 12 games in all competitions this term and hasn’t quite managed to live up to the 11 he bagged in the last campaign.

He is out of contract at the end of this season but Paul Lambert’s side hold an option to extend his stay by another year.

Read: Charlton Athletic happy with winter deal they struck with Stoke City

He began his career with spells at Guiseley and Bradford City before signing for Swindon Town in 2013. He never made a senior appearance for the Robins and dropped into non-league with stints at Tamworth and Wrexham.

He was then snapped up by Barnsley in the Championship but was loaned out to Grimsby Town before being sold to Accrington Stanley after just a year at Oakwell.

Jackson was a hit at Stanley and scored 16 goals in 50 games to earn a move back up the leagues to Ipswich two years ago. His future in East Anglia is now up in the air.

Will Jackson be at Ipswich next season?