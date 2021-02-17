Jon Nolan has been exiled from Ipswich Town’s first-team over recent weeks, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The midfielder has been training with their Under-23’s following some disagreements.

Nolan, who is 28 years old, has made 18 appearances for the Tractor Boys in all competitions this season, chipping in with five goals, but has been frozen out over the past few weeks.

Rotherham United wanted to sign him on loan late in the last transfer window but a move didn’t materialise. Fellow League One duo Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers were also linked with him last month, as reported by Football Insider.

The midfielder joined the East Anglian side in 2018 and they were relegated from the Championship in his first year at the club. He still has another year left on his contract at Portman Road.

Nolan started his career at Everton as a youngster but dropped down the leagues and joined Stockport County in 2011. He then spent two years with the Hatters before moving on to Lincoln City.

The ex-England C international has since had spells in the Football League at Lincoln City, Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town before rocking up at Ipswich three years ago.

He has now been left out of Paul Lambert’s side and it will be interesting to see what happens next. They drew 0-0 with Northampton Town yesterday.

