Football can be a cruel business and results a cruel taskmaster in the game. However, results are the currency that a manager is judged on.

That certainly seems to be the case regarding Bristol City and Dean Holden who was sacked moments ago by the Robins.

Poor run of results meant Robins boss was Holden out

Bristol City were on a slide, that much could not be doubted. As ever, when teams are on the slide, the buck stops with the man who picks the team – the head coach.

City entered tonight’s game in the midst of a horrible run of results. Tonight’s miserable showing in the 2-0 defeat to Reading condemned the Robins to their sixth defeat in seven games.

It was enough to see them remain in a mediocre, midtable 13th position and it was enough to see Steve Lansdown and the Robins board lose patience with Dean Holden.

Holden sacked

It became obvious that Bristol City had taken this decision when Holden did not come out for media duties.

That obligation alone had reporters talking and postulating what was to become an eventuality.

Dean Holden sat in the dugout on the phone but there will be no media interviews this evening as the club is set to make an announcement shortly. Paul Simpson set to be named caretaker manager. Keith Downing gone with Dean Holden.

It wasn’t long after this that what was thought to be happening was confirmed with Bristol Live’s Gregor McGregor tweeting the following:

Dean Holden sacked

This leaves City searching for their third manager this campaign after the sackings of Lee Johnson and now Holden.

Bristol City’s loss tonight was their sixth on the bounce and they face a difficult game against a solid Barnsley side at the weekend.