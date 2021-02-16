For Bristol City and embattled manager Dean Holden, it was another miserable display and defeat tonight.

The Robins went down, meekly say some, to 5th place Reading in yet another performance that fans would rather put behind them.

Poor form  but Robins manager Holden on

Stu Forster/Getty Images Sport

Last night, local reporter Gregor McGregor tweeted the following:

The wording of what McGregor said was enough to hint that Dean Holden knew that many more defeats were not going to be accepted by the powers-that-be at Ashton Gate.

Tonight’s 2-0 defeat by Reading makes in six losses in their last seven games. That sort of form must start asking questions at boardroom level sooner, rather than later one would think.

For many Robins fans, they are wanting action sooner and are not prepared to wait until later. That can be seen by some of their comments on Twitter.

Another defeat – Bristol City fans comment on Twitter

Michael Steele/Getty Images Sport

However, these Bristol City fans are not happy and you can’t blame them after yet another disappointing loss.

They were very quick to point the finger and loud in who to blame. Here are some of their comments on Twitter and Dena Holden is taking pelters from many.

Will Dean Holden see out the night as Bristol City manager?

Yes.

No.