For Bristol City and embattled manager Dean Holden, it was another miserable display and defeat tonight.

The Robins went down, meekly say some, to 5th place Reading in yet another performance that fans would rather put behind them.

Poor form but Robins manager Holden on

Last night, local reporter Gregor McGregor tweeted the following:

Steve Lansdown backs #BristolCity boss Dean Holden: "We've had heart to heart discussions since Saturday and he knows what needs to happen." — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) February 15, 2021

The wording of what McGregor said was enough to hint that Dean Holden knew that many more defeats were not going to be accepted by the powers-that-be at Ashton Gate.

Tonight’s 2-0 defeat by Reading makes in six losses in their last seven games. That sort of form must start asking questions at boardroom level sooner, rather than later one would think.

For many Robins fans, they are wanting action sooner and are not prepared to wait until later. That can be seen by some of their comments on Twitter.

Another defeat – Bristol City fans comment on Twitter

However, these Bristol City fans are not happy and you can’t blame them after yet another disappointing loss.

They were very quick to point the finger and loud in who to blame. Here are some of their comments on Twitter and Dena Holden is taking pelters from many.

@BristolCity don't tweet again until you have announced Holden has been sacked. — Eddie Waddell (@eddiesphone) February 16, 2021

@BristolCity I now have no sympathy for Holden, he’s gotta be the worst “head coach” we’ve ever had. Ashton is to blame but after tonight I blame Holden as much. Time for change — Rob Gardner (@robgardnerphoto) February 16, 2021

There's no way Holden can survive this #BristolCity — Daniel Healey (@DanielHealey20) February 16, 2021

If Holden is sacked, the entire first team coaching staff must go with him. #bristolcity — Mitch Ford (@Mitchlad71) February 16, 2021

Holden looked sacked. Final whistle stood still, fist pumped Reading manager and went straight down the tunnel #bristolcity — Mitch Ford (@Mitchlad71) February 16, 2021

Response asked for by Holden. Players are not responding. Lost the dressing room then? Yes. Time to go? Yes. See a way out without change? No. #HoldenOut #BristolCity — Mark Street (@McStreety) February 16, 2021

Yes, Holden has to go, but what changes with his departure? It's tough to have much confidence in an owner with a 20-year record of poor judgement & calamitous decision-making. Something has to change, but sacking the fall guy is little more than window dressing #BristolCity — Chris Cork (@chris_cork) February 16, 2021

Will Dean Holden see out the night as Bristol City manager?