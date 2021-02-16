There has been a lot of talk about Sheffield Wednesday teenage midfielder Liam Shaw over the past week-or-so.

The majority of this talk has centred around his status as an Owls player with SPL bigwigs Celtic hovering in the transfer wings.

Shaw thing or not a Shaw thing

The youngster has only known Sheffield Wednesday in terms of his professional development, aside from a four-game spell at local neighbours Chesterfield.

He came up through the youth system in S6, effectively breaking into the senior squad this season.

The young midfielder-cum-defender has made 15 appearances this season for the Owls first team. He scored his debut goal for the club in the 2-1 Championship win against Middlesbrough in December.

That game was one of 14 in the league where the youngster has continually seemed to impress – hence the interest from Celtic.

Thompson vs Scotland – contrasting views?

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Neil Thompson, was bound to be asked about Shaw and his position at the club when it was mooted by the local media that a big development was in the offing after tonight’s defeat at Stoke City.

In response to a question from local reporter Dom Howson, Thompson refused to be drawn on the issue, instead stating:

“That’s not for me to comment on. There’s been a lot of speculation, but that’s speculation as far as I’m concerned. Whatever will be will be. We’ll address it as we go along I’m sure.“

That rather philosophical stonewalling is in stark contrast to the rather plain words of the Daily Record’s Jonathan McFarlane in this article from earlier tonight.

McFarlane writes that Shaw “will join Celtic after [an] agreement was reached on a pre-contract.”

Shaw is, of course, available on freedom of contract basis and has chosen to take the next step in his football career with the Bhoys who are looking to rebuild over the summer.