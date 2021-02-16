Luton Town lost 2-0 at home to Cardiff City in the Championship tonight.

Luton Town’s Championship inconsistencies shone through in their home clash against Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City tonight.

After a goalless first-half, Cardiff would score twice in the second-half through Harry Wilson and Will Vaulks to seal the win, taking Cardiff up to 7th and leaving Luton in 15th.

Nathan Jones’ side will be kicking themselves for gifting Cardiff City all three points, and one player took the brunt of Luton Town fans’ criticism online.

January signing Kal Naismith was given his first start in three tonight. The 28-year-old has now featured six times for Luton in the Championship but he’s yet to impress the Hatters faithful.

He was hauled off after an hour of tonight’s game, and plenty of Luton Town fans took to Twitter soon after to berate his performance:

Danny Hylton is not a Championship level player.

Naismith has played like a drunkard.

We can still win this though! #COYH — Nick Lloyd (@thenicklloyd) February 16, 2021

Naismith doesn’t seem to be a championship player #ltfc — Arch (@barrett_archie) February 16, 2021

What Is Naismith's role please? no offence he's hardly cut it for me since joining — Callum (@callumLtfc) February 16, 2021

Naismith can play anywhere and his best position is still on the bench — max⚡️ (@MaxLevy_) February 16, 2021

How long left on the sale or return on Naismith? — Shepltfc (@shepltfc) February 16, 2021

Less impressed with Naismith every time I see him play. The only reason he can still be playing Hylton is blind stubbornness to try and prove a point — Daniel Chapman (@danielchapman86) February 16, 2021

Right call – Naismith and Hylton have both been poor today. — Leon (@Leon161) February 16, 2021