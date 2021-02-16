Sheffield Wednesday starlet Liam Shaw is a young man very much in demand.

There had been a lot of noise leading up to tonight’s game against Stoke City that he would be heading out of Hillsborough come the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday and Liam Shaw

19-year-old Shaw has been an Owl all his football career, joining the South Yorkshire side as a youngster.

He had made his way through the youth ranks at Hillsborough, making his way into the first-team picture at the club.

Since breaking through to the senior squad, Shaw has gone on to make 17 first-team appearances. 15 of those 17 appearances have come this season – 12 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The young central-midfielder scored his first goal for the club in the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in late December last year.

Liam Shaw – Celtic interest and latest developments

The 19-year-old, teen starlet has been heavily courted by the likes of Celtic over recent weeks.

Local reporter, Joe Crann, tweeted this after Wednesday went down 1-0 away at Stoke City this evening:

Understand there’s been an important development in Celtic’s bid to convince #SWFC’s Liam Shaw to accept a precontract to commit his future to the Scottish club. We’ll ask Neil Thompson about it in in the press conference. 🦉⚽ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 16, 2021

That ‘important development, says Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson is that Shaw has agreed to a pre-contract deal with the Bhoys that will see him make a summer move north of the border to the Glasgow giants.

Howson also reported that Wednesday had been talking to Shaw’s representatives in the hope he’d sign a new deal at the club – this looks like hope that is forlorn.

Ricky Charlesworth adds in another Yorkshire Live article that a £300,000 compensation fee has been mooted as payable by Celtic due to his age.