There’s been an ‘important development’ in Celtic’s bid to persuade Sheffield Wednesday youngster Liam Shaw to sign a pre-contract deal, reports Joe Crann.

The 19-year-old midfielder played all 90-minutes of Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Stoke City tonight.

He put in an average display in another likewise performance from Wednesday, and soon after it was reported that his move to Celtic had moved a step closer.

Celtic were keen on Shaw in last month’s transfer window. They’d remain patient though and now it looks likely that they’ll be taking Shaw on as a free agent in the summer.

The news has brought about a mixed reaction from fans – some think he’s not all that, whilst others see him as a key part of the future of Sheffield Wednesday.

But Shaw looks to be nearing his Scottish move now, and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter to share their opinions: