There’s been an ‘important development’ in Celtic’s bid to persuade Sheffield Wednesday youngster Liam Shaw to sign a pre-contract deal, reports Joe Crann.

The 19-year-old midfielder played all 90-minutes of Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Stoke City tonight.

He put in an average display in another likewise performance from Wednesday, and soon after it was reported that his move to Celtic had moved a step closer.

Celtic were keen on Shaw in last month’s transfer window. They’d remain patient though and now it looks likely that they’ll be taking Shaw on as a free agent in the summer.

The news has brought about a mixed reaction from fans – some think he’s not all that, whilst others see him as a key part of the future of Sheffield Wednesday.

But Shaw looks to be nearing his Scottish move now, and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to Twitter to share their opinions:

If thats true tell him to not bother picking him again this season…yes id love him to stay and I've said that many times but swfc is in my blood and if he's a true fan like he says he is then he'd stay and help us get out this mess..remind him of the saying WAWAW — GARY (@GONZOGAZ) February 16, 2021

Should look how it turned out for Hirst grass isn’t greener and TBH Scottish premiership is same stand as league one. — Mikey Card (@0736card) February 16, 2021

Average young player , don’t see what a lot rave about bang average again tonight he has a long way to go — Ken O'Neill (@kjneiler) February 16, 2021

Dint really do owt tonight so — Nikki Barratt (@RawmarshOwl87) February 16, 2021

They can have him after tonight’s performance https://t.co/9Mtox6CnTq — GP (@GeorgePoulton) February 16, 2021

Good. He was absolute shocking tonight and folk moan about Pelupessy. Just ran about fouling everyone https://t.co/uAXhvHdWwd — Jonny Hardy (@jonnyhardy7) February 16, 2021

Not bothered at all if he goes. — CK (@ckmaximus) February 16, 2021